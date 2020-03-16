Zoo Knoxville announces public closure as COVID-19 precautions ramp up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced Monday they will close to the public amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Zoo Knoxville will close to the public starting Monday, March 16. The zoo stayed open over the weekend with additional cleaning precautions and recommendations that visitors practice social distancing.

The health and safety of our staff, volunteers, guests, community and animals is our top priority. We will have updates on our website and social media channels. Zoo Knoxville

“It is an evolving situation and if we are advised to take different action we will certainly do so.” Zoo Knoxville CEO Lisa New told WATE over the weekend.

