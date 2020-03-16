Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

Zoo Knoxville announces public closure as COVID-19 precautions ramp up

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVER PHOTO_Zoo Knoxville reopens after flood damage_0305_1551828830693.JPG.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced Monday they will close to the public amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Zoo Knoxville will close to the public starting Monday, March 16. The zoo stayed open over the weekend with additional cleaning precautions and recommendations that visitors practice social distancing.

The health and safety of our staff, volunteers, guests, community and animals is our top priority. We will have updates on our website and social media channels.

Zoo Knoxville

“It is an evolving situation and if we are advised to take different action we will certainly do so.” Zoo Knoxville CEO Lisa New told WATE over the weekend.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update"

Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions"

President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m."

CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns"

Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County"

SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed"

Easing anxiety over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing anxiety over coronavirus"

Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously"

Ice Bears navigate suspended play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Bears navigate suspended play"

Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues"

State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus"

Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms"

First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus"

How to talk to your children about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to talk to your children about the coronavirus"

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter