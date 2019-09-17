Zoo Knoxville closing early Tuesday for construction

Zoo Knoxville has announced plans to close early Tuesday as construction gets underway.

The zoo will close at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon while work is being done on its new amphibian and reptile facility. Staff says the decision was made to keep zoo visitors safe.

Sorry for the short notice, guys, but we'll be closing the zoo at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, to allow… Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Monday, September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, two Zoo Knoxville penguins will arrive at their new home at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Tuesday.

Zoo staff decided last month to move the penguins to the aquarium to help them avoid the stress of construction.

We’ll have a crew at their welcoming party as they settle into their new environment.