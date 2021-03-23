Zoo Knoxville egg hunt includes prizes, memberships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are some egg-cellent prizes up for grabs for children who attend Zoo Knoxville’s Big Egg Hunt.

Zoo Knoxville’s Big Egg Hunt will take place from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. April 3.

The zoo says thousands of eggs will be hidden along the pathways, including golden eggs that include memberships and rides on the carousel and train. All ticketed children will receive a special prize when they turn in their eggs for recycling at the end of the hunt.

The Big Egg Hunt will take place from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. April 3. The zoo will have two areas, one for kids ages 0-4 years old and one for ages 5-12. The event is limited to 400 children and no walk-up tickets will be available.

Tickets are $20 for ages 2 and up and include admission to the zoo for the day. All children under the age of 2 are free but must reserve a free ticket online to participate. Zoo Knoxville members ages 2-12 can join in for $11 and free adult admission.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be reserved online at www.zooknoxville.org/event/big-egg-hunt/ or at the zoo’s ticket window.

Participants should bring their own baskets. Adults are asked to accompany children to assist, but please leave the egg hunting for ages 12 and under.

The Beastro and Aldo’s Grill will open early to offer pancakes, juice and coffee for purchase after the egg hunt from 9-10:30 a.m.