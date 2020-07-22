Zoo Knoxville exhibit named among 10 best in America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Boyd Family Asian Trek at Zoo Knoxville has been listed among the 10 best zoo exhibits in the country by USA Today.

Boyd Family Asian Trek, a multi-million exhibit that opened at Zoo Knoxville in 2017, ranked fourth on the 10 Best Zoo Exhibit list by USA Today’s Top Ten Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The Boyd Family Asian Trek features Malayan Tigers, White-naped Cranes, Silver Leaf Langurs and White-handed Gibbons. Guests can view the tigers at close proximity in the Temple of the Tiger building and observe the langurs and gibbons from a multi-level tree house or swinging suspension bridge.

The exhibit was named after the family of the Tennessee Smokies owner and University of Tennessee system president Randy Boyd donated $5 million to Zoo Knoxville in 2017, the largest private gift in Zoo Knoxville history.

The nominees were assembled by a panel of experts with winners determined by popular vote.