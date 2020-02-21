Zoo Knoxville hosting seasonal hiring event this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you wild enough to work at Zoo Knoxville? If you think you have what it takes, Zoo Knoxville is looking for seasonal staff to join their team this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Knoxville will be holding on-the-spot interviews for seasonal positions like budgie attendants, photographers, concierge, event staff and safari party leaders.

Just bring your resume.