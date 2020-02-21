Breaking News
TBI release vehicle description in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Zoo Knoxville hosting seasonal hiring event this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you wild enough to work at Zoo Knoxville? If you think you have what it takes, Zoo Knoxville is looking for seasonal staff to join their team this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Knoxville will be holding on-the-spot interviews for seasonal positions like budgie attendants, photographers, concierge, event staff and safari party leaders.

Just bring your resume.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter