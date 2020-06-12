Zoo Knoxville issues statement in support of Black Lives Matter movement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville says it stands in solidarity with the black community in a statement released on Thursday.

They say they’re working to take action to be a part of the solution after the deaths of George Floyd and others.

The zoo taking steps to increase access for families in local black communities while also training team members on topics including racial injustice, intolerance and violence.

Zoo Knoxville says it is committed to listening, learning, and supporting human diversity.

Zoo Knoxville entered into phase two of its reopening plan on Wednesday, which means things like the zoo’s splash play area, the kids cove contact area and giraffe feedings are back open to guests. The zoo reopened to the public on May 18 after a two-month closure to help combat the spread of COVID-19.