Zoo Knoxville offers free admission for dads on Father’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is offering free admission for all dads this Sunday for Father’s Day.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, visitors are asked to make ticket reservations in advance through the zoo’s website. Just use the promo code ‘fathersday’ at check out.

Zoo Knoxville entered phase 2 of its reopening plan last week, meaning attractions like the zoo’s splash play area, the kids cove contact area and giraffe feedings are back open to guests.

Zoo Knoxville issued statement in support of Black Lives Matter movement and said they’re working to take action to be a part of the solution after the deaths of George Floyd and others.