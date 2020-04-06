Zoo Knoxville reacts to tiger in NYC testing positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re hearing from leaders with Zoo Knoxville after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.
Researchers there think she caught it from a human zookeeper. Health officials now suggest if you test positive for coronavirus you should stay away from your pets like you would people.
The zoo’s been closed since mid-march but keepers have been tending to the animals.
It turns out the big cat is infected and the others probably are too. It’s an indication that humans can give COVID-19 to animals.
We reached out to officials at Zoo Knoxville to ask if they will make any changes to animal caretaker protocols.
Zoo Knoxville Director of Animal Care Phil Colclough said, “A tiger testing positive for Coronavirus doesn’t change anything, our workers were already wearing masks when they are around the animals. We’re always extra cautious around the primates since they are closely related to humans.”
“We have been limiting contact through a barrier and limiting interaction. Human safety and animal wellness are our top priorities,” Colclough said, “We are always looking for ways to be as safe as possible, whether there’s a disease going around or not.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 43 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Can my pet be exposed to COVID-19? Veterinarians weigh in on debate.
- Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it
- Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee rise to 43 while cases swell to 3,321
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 5th death confirmed from outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Garden Center busy during the coronavirus pandemic
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 97, total of recovered now 58
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests
- 3 million masks ordered by Massachusetts were seized at Port of NY in March
- Gov. Northam says Richmond Convention Center will be Virginia’s 3rd alternative care site, hopes not to add more restrictions
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions