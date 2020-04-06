Zoo Knoxville reacts to tiger in NYC testing positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re hearing from leaders with Zoo Knoxville after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Researchers there think she caught it from a human zookeeper. Health officials now suggest if you test positive for coronavirus you should stay away from your pets like you would people.

The zoo’s been closed since mid-march but keepers have been tending to the animals.

It turns out the big cat is infected and the others probably are too. It’s an indication that humans can give COVID-19 to animals.

We reached out to officials at Zoo Knoxville to ask if they will make any changes to animal caretaker protocols.

Zoo Knoxville Director of Animal Care Phil Colclough said, “A tiger testing positive for Coronavirus doesn’t change anything, our workers were already wearing masks when they are around the animals. We’re always extra cautious around the primates since they are closely related to humans.”

“We have been limiting contact through a barrier and limiting interaction. Human safety and animal wellness are our top priorities,” Colclough said, “We are always looking for ways to be as safe as possible, whether there’s a disease going around or not.”