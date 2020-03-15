Zoo Knoxville staying open amid COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have caused many events and businesses to temporarily close their doors. Zoo Knoxville, however, is welcoming guests with open arms.

The zoo has 53 acres of outdoor space that allows guests to enjoy their visit without being in close contact with other guests. But, even with an abundance of space, the zoo is still taking precautions.

“We’ve just upped our cleaning precautions, we are asking guests to maintain social distancing, to be mindful of that, to not come to the zoo if they’re not feeling well” said Lisa New, President and CEO.

As of now, zoo officials say they have no immediate plans of closing. Zoo Knoxville CEO Lisa New says they are working closely with the Knox County Health Department and will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“It is an evolving situation and if we are advised to take different action we will certainly do so.” Lisa said.

The zoo also says the animals are not in jeopardy and keeping their staff safe and healthy is their number one priority.