Zoo Knoxville to host inaugural Pride Night on June 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is teaming up with Knox Pride to celebrate Pride Month with an evening at the zoo.

Zoo Knoxville’s first-ever Pride Night will be Wednesday, June 30 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. The event will feature a pride parade through the zoo, festive food, drinks and a DJ.

The zoo says tickets are limited and they have to be bought in advance online.

Zoo Knoxville members get free admission but still have to reserve a spot online ahead of time.

Clikc here for more information and a link to buy tickets.