Zoo Knoxville to welcome baby giraffe by year’s end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is preparing for the birth of a giraffe in December.

Zoo Knoxville is part of a network of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums throughout the U.S. working to save giraffes from extinction. The zoo is home to four giraffe, females Bea, Francis and Lucille, and male Jumbe.

This will be the second calf born to five-year-old Frances and 18-year-old Jumbe. The projected due date is December 17, 2020.

“The birth of an endangered animal always inspires hope, perhaps even more so in 2020,” says Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “This baby is critical to maintaining a healthy and viable population for the future and that’s one of the most important jobs we have as a modern zoo. Our guests can also be champions for giraffe conservation by visiting us and helping us care for our herd.”

Frances originally came to East Tennessee from the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2016.

See how the giraffe team cares for the herd by watching Zoo Knoxville’s own original series ‘The Wild Life”, available on watchthewildlife.com.