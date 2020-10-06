Zoo Knoxville’s Boo at the Zoo kicks off this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are officially in October and Halloween is just weeks away. To celebrate, Zoo Knoxville is preparing for this year’s first Boo at the Zoo weekend.

The popular Halloween event features 12 nights of not-too-scary fun over the next three weekends.

Thursday, October 8 will be set aside exclusively for zoo annual passholders and circle of friends members starting at 5:30 p.m.

The zoo says the annual event will be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes include a one-way trick-or-treating trail and prepackaged treats distributed using gloves.

Masks or cloth face coverings will be required for kids 12 and older in some areas of the zoo. We’re told families will need to show they have masks when they enter the zoo.