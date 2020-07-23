Zoo Knoxville’s Feast with the Beasts fundraiser canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville’s Feast with the Beasts is canceled for this year.

The zoo made the announcement Thursday. The popular fundraiser brings together area restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries for a night of grazing and music among the animals.

The decision was made amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Zoo Knoxville Facebook page said the zoo “will always put the health and safety of our guests, staff and animals first.”

Officials say they will explore other ways to safely and responsibly offer after-hours events.

Masks are required in the indoor areas of the zoo per the county’s mask mandate. Advance ticket purchase is also encouraged. You can find more information about Zoo Knoxville’s COVID-19 policy here.

