Zoom boosts security features and encryption

(CNN) — Coronavirus stay-at-home orders sent the usage of virtual meeting software Zoom through the roof.

The number of people using the service is way up, and so are privacy intrusions and unwanted meeting participation, so called zoom-bombing.

The most troubling examples included educational classes and local government meetings interrupted with pornographic and racist images.

As a result, according to USA Today, Zoom is stepping up security.

The company said Wednesday that a new 5.0 version of its software will be available later this week.

On top of beefed up security, Zoom will utilize enhanced encryption to better safeguard meeting data and prevent tampering with online meetings.