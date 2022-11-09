Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
72°
LIVE NOW
Watch 4 p.m. news
Knoxville
72°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
CMA Awards
Food For Thought
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
TN Elections
Missing People
National/World
Veterans Voices
Voices of the Valley
Politics from The Hill
Positively Tennessee
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Washington Bureau
Download WATE news app
Anderson County news
Blount County news
Campbell County news
Cocke County news
Jefferson County news
Knox County news
Loudon County news
Monroe County News
Roane County news
Sevier County news
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Frugal Friday deals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Kids Talk
Meet the LETN Team
UT Medical Minute
LETN in your Inbox
Top Stories
Volunteer to assist abused and neglected children …
Top Stories
New musical experience coming to Maryville
Hannah Dasher to host Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff
Alex Miller brings a youthful country sound to Tennessee
Gallery
Zac Brown Band comes to Tennessee for CMAs
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Friday Frenzy + Live Scoreboard
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee Football
High School
Big Game Bound
Tennessee Titans
Pigskin Previews
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Turnovers doom Lady Vols in season opener
Top Stories
Tennessee drops in second CFB Playoff rankings
Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
Gallery
Furniture store owner wins $75M on World Series bets
Tennessee falls to No. 5 in AP football poll
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Voices of the Valley with Tearsa Smith
Community
A Paws-itive Note
Calendar
Community Conversations
Contests
Founder’s Day of Caring
Health Matters
Home for the Holidays
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Nominate a Remarkable Women
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving
Project Grad
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Trending Stories
East TN child rape suspect added to Most Wanted List
Suspect from car chase that ended in Knox Co. identified
Man charged with stalking after viral video
Clouds build Thursday with periods of rain likely …
Crown College graduate killed in Baghdad attack
Knoxville teen missing after not coming to work
Juveniles arrested in fatal Greeneville shooting
Forestry crews working 2 fires near I-40 in Rockwood