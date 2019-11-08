WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with Operation Honor Guard for the 2019 Day of Giving. The annual Day of Giving is the primary source of income for Operation Honor Guard and the local Honor Guard units the funds support. The event is set for Wednesday, October 2 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, volunteers will be collecting donations in person at several locations in and around Knoxville. Donations can also be made online at WATE.com, and via phone for a portion of the afternoon on October 2.

Local Honor Guard units will be accepting donations at the following locations:

Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel: 1421 N. Broadway Street, Knoxville

Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel: 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home: 1106 TN-33, New Tazewell

Loudon Funeral Home: 2048 Mulberry Street, Loudon

Smoky Mountain Opry: 2046 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Money collected during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving will support local Honor Guard units: Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge, Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post 104 Honor Guard. It is the goal of the Honor Guard to offer a last tribute of respect to their departed comrades by rendering military funeral honors. Honors are provided to any honorably discharged veterans without any regard to sex, race, color, creed, national origin, or military rank. There is no cost for this service to the family and the individuals representing the Honor Guards are all volunteers.

The six East Tennessee Honor Guards the event supports serve at more than 550 military funerals per year. According to Operation Honor Guard, it costs about $125 to dispatch and serve at a funeral. This cost doesn’t account for the cost of uniforms, which can run as much as $800 for each member. That means Operation Honor Guard will need more than $68,000 to support these units for one year.

The Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is sponsored by Regal, Rose Mortuary, CertaPro Painters, Campbell Financial Group, Pilot Flying J and Pure Magic Car Wash. WATE would like to express deep gratitude to these partners for helping to make this effort possible.