Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
57°
LIVE NOW
Watch 7 p.m. news
Knoxville
57°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Wears Valley Wildfire
Don Dare Investigations
Smoky Mountain news
Regional/State news
Knoxville Traffic
National/World
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Rankings & Lists
Food For Thought
Latest COVID-19 news
Politics
Tennessee Treasures
Dolly Parton
Remarkable Women 2022
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Positively Tennessee
Download WATE news app
Newsletters
Press Releases
Send photo, video or news tips
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
Forensic engineers hired for tower ride probe
Video
Paul McCartney asks Starbucks CEO to make big change
Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC
How elementary school teacher employment is projected …
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
6 Storm Team forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
Weather warnings
Starwatch
Weather Cameras
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Closings
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Home and Family
Deals and Steals
Food with LETN
Project Grad
Pets
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Remarkable Women 2022
LETN delivered to your inbox
Home Design Center
BestReviews
Top Stories
Random Acts of Flowers makes 150,000th delivery
Video
Top Stories
Alcoa DECA Spring Market getting students to nationals
Video
Local breweries team up for World’s Fair Beer Expo
Video
Disney Princess: The Concert coming to Knoxville
Alex and the Animals are this week’s Music Maker
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Ice Bears
The Masters 2022
Tennessee Titans
High School
Top Stories
Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball …
Top Stories
Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP men’s college player …
Top Stories
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd wins AP men’s coach of the …
Parker hopes Title IX documentary serves as inspiration
Collegiate transgender athlete ban proposed in TN
GOP leaders signal support for stadium proposal
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Project Grad
Remarkable Women 2022
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Meet The Team
Get Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Project Grad
Project Grad students share their plans for the future
Top Project Grad Headlines
Project GRADuates celebrate accomplishments with …
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon surpasses goal, students …
Project GRAD student voted ‘most opinionated’ by …
Project GRAD students inspire class on Latinx history
Fourth annual Project GRAD Laptop Telethon raises …
Mother of Austin-East students continues to push …
More Project Grad
Hardworking Austin-East student heading to UT dreams …
Hardworking Fulton senior will use Project GRAD scholarship …
Project GRAD Knoxville gearing up for 2021 laptop …
Project GRAD celebrates 2021 graduates
Project GRAD Knoxville ‘STEMulating’ young minds …
‘It’s a blessing’: 2020 Project GRAD students receive …
Austin-East alum a hero in recent Project GRAD laptop …
Most read on WATE.com
Fires in Sevier Co: Hatcher Mountain, Millstone Gap
Official: Wears Valley wildfire now 85% contained
Sevierville buffet cited for food-handling miscues
Wears Valley wildfire burns tanker; crew escapes
Mother, daughter face eviction from mobile park
Fire threatens hundreds of Wears Valley cabins
Chimney Rock Fire in Cocke County now 90% contained
Evacuation area expanded toward Blount County
When did the Wears Valley wildfire begin?
Person flown by Lifestar after Tazewell Pike crash
Trending Stories
Fires in Sevier Co: Hatcher Mountain, Millstone Gap
Official: Wears Valley wildfire now 85% contained
Sevierville buffet cited for food-handling miscues
Wears Valley wildfire burns tanker; crew escapes
Mother, daughter face eviction from mobile park
Fire threatens hundreds of Wears Valley cabins
Chimney Rock Fire in Cocke County now 90% contained
Evacuation area expanded toward Blount County
Knoxville Events