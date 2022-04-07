KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Project Grad scholar who graduated from Fulton High School in 2015 has come back to the school to work as a counselor.

Tony Gunn earned a degree in Sociology from the University of Tennessee, and three months ago, decided to come back to Fulton to make a difference in the lives of students.

“I thought that I was going to go work for some Fortune 500 company, you know, make a lot of money,” he laughed, “but then I found my passions through students and education.”

Tony spent several hours at the this year’s Project Grad Telethon manning the phone lines, taking donations.