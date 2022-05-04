KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Project Grad scholar from Fulton High School has the distinction of being selected as a Haslam scholar. To be eligible, seniors must have a minimum of a 31 on the ACT and a 4.0 GPA.

Jahneulie Weste received a 31 on her ACT and has a 4.53 grade point average.

Weste was one of 1200 applicants. Only a fraction of those is chosen. Here’s what she told us she can look forward to because of her hard work.

“Overall, there’s 60 people in the program and we get to live together on campus at least for the first year it’s required. We are going to take classes together for the next four years; we’re going to study abroad next summer,” she said.

Jahneulie has plans for her future after being on Rocky Top. She says she will be the CEO of her own technology company.