KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Imagine putting triplets through college. Project Grad and all it provides is helping make it happen for the Vaughn family.

Seth, Cassie and Keenan Vaughn are as close as triplets can get, but there’s a reason Cassie isn’t with her brothers right now.

Her dad, Sammy, explains, “she plays volleyball and basketball at Cleveland State.” Sammy and Betty Vaughn decided to hold their sons back a year when they were in middle school.

“We thought after the 8th grade, they needed a little bit more structure, a little more education,” Sammy said.

The brothers say between that and Project Grad, the focus on education has paid off.

“I’ve got a 3.8 GPA and Project Grad helps keep you elevated. It helps elevate you to the next level,” said Seth.

“I got a 4.0. My freshman year, I really didn’t try that hard because I was like, I took all the basic classes and stuff,” said Keenan.

“They just signed with Tennessee Tech to play football. They’ll be going there probably in July. They’re excited about that and we’re excited,” Sammy said.

Getting firsthand college experience during high school through Project Grad’s Summer Institutes at UT and Pellissippi State was a real eye-opener.

Betty said, “the experience of going to college and seeing what it’s like for the two years that they got to do that, I think that was a good opportunity for them.”

“It means a lot to me. It helped me experience things I don’t think I got to experience anywhere else. I got college experience on campus,” said Seth.

Now that the two brothers are going away to college for real, their devoted parents are still planning to be there just about every step of the way.

“It’s only about 100 miles so we’ll be there, maybe through the week, watching them practice, make sure they’re going to class,” Sammy laughs.