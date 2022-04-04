KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th annual WATE 6 On Your Side Project GRAD Telethon is happening this week, dubbed “GRAD Week Knox.” This year’s theme for Project GRAD Knoxville, “Fulfill Our Promise” aims to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the program and to encourage the community to support participants.

This year’s WATE-Knox Education Foundation Project GRAD Telethon is happening Thursday, April 7. WATE 6 News Anchor Lori Tucker is emceeing the telethon event at the WATE 6 On Your Side studios. Donations go toward scholarships and laptops so that each student has what they need to succeed in their next steps.

To donate online, click the “Invest” button on ProjectGRADKnoxville.org or head to WATE.com/projectGRAD

To view this year’s telethon event, watch WATE 6 News afternoon newscasts on Thursday.

Last year, the telethon raised more than $70,000 for deserving scholars.

Project GRAD operates in Fulton and Austin-East magnet high schools, but the program targets student success throughout their entire academic careers by offering resources and support at the elementary and middle levels to 12 feeder Knox Education Foundation Community schools.

Knox Education Foundation, established in 2020, is now the home of the Project GRAD Knoxville program.

When the program began in 2001, the high school graduation rate at Project GRAD schools was 50%. Today, it’s 83%. Postsecondary enrollment has also increased, growing from 30% to 56% for total graduating classes.