KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Twin Project GRAD Knoxville scholars – brother and sister Dre and Drea Peebles – are getting ready to be apart for the first time in their lives. Photos show them smiling at school from the very start, matching in their blue caps and gowns.

Today, the Peebles twins are still wearing matching outfits, only this time it wasn’t planned. It’s a twin thing.

“We kinda came in a little matched, ” Drea smiled.

Dre and Drea share a bond only twins can understand.

“We’ve been together real tight since forever ago, and I guess it’s good to always have somebody by my side, my best friend, ” Drea said.

Now, Dre, who enjoyed being on the Fulton High School football team, plans to go to Pellissippi State Community College to major in communications.

“I like being on the radio,” he said.

Drea has a different dream.

“I plan on going to UT and majoring in photojournalism and electronic media,” she said. “I want to work with the SEC Sports Network and take it from there.”

Both say they’ll miss each other but share in the knowledge that Project GRAD’s support doesn’t end with high school graduation.

“We’ll always have them have our back, so if we need help, we can always contact them, ask questions. We can come back here anytime to get help so that’s helpful,” the twins said.

Drea has already won awards for her photography. She won first place in the Tennessee Technology Student Association State Leadership Conference.

Congrats to her and best wishes to both as they get ready for college thanks to Project GRAD.