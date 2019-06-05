Project GRAD Laptop Telethon

About Project GRAD

Project GRAD has partnered with Knox County Schools, the Great Schools Partnership and the community for more than a decade to increase the graduation rate of students in Knoxville's center city.

Project GRAD is made up of students who attend Fulton and Austin East High Schools.

When the program began in 2001, the high school graduation rate at Project GRAD schools was 50 percent. Today, it's 75 percent.

Postsecondary enrollment has also increased, growing from 30 percent to 56 percent for total graduating classes.

While Project GRAD gives students who complete the program a $4,000 college scholarship, there isn't enough in the budget for an important tool for college: a computer. That's where you can help. Make a donation today to help buy a laptop for a Project GRAD student.

Call the Telethon: 865-582-4985 If you want to pay by check: Please make your checks payable to Project GRAD Knoxville and mail to:

Project GRAD Knoxville

1100 Marion St., Suite 100

Project GRAD Knoxville

1100 Marion St., Suite 100

Knoxville, TN 37921 If you want to pay online: Please use the PayPal button below to make your donation.

Keralise is a senior at Fulton High School. With a 4.2 GPA, she's been accepted to the University of Tennessee and plans to major in biochemistry.

Her ultimate goal is to become a pediatrician.

Keralise works at Food City part time to save for a laptop, but it's a slow process, because she helps her grandparents, who are raising her, with the household bills.