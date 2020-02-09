Reading Gives You “Chicken” Wings: WATE 6 On Your Side’s Madisen Keavy trains with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A county-wide competition is reaching “Braveheart” levels of heat. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is taking on our own Madisen Keavy.

Not in the ring, though – this friendly competition is focusing on promoting literacy among children and it involves books and chicken wings.

The number of books donated in The Read City USA Reading Gives You Wings Book Drive will be announced Monday, at a final contest to promote county-wide literacy.

Read City USA’s “Reading Give You Wings” book drive is a county-wide challenge to collect books for Knox County students. Read City USA is an initiative that seeks to help improve family literacy in Knox County. One of the best ways to do this — by putting books into the hands of students who need them.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs challenged 10 representatives from the community to a Hot Wings Eating Competition at Wild Wings Cafe in Farragut. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor, Madisen Keavy, is taking Jacobs up on the challenge.

The two, meeting ahead of Monday’s competition for a friendly “training” day. Jacobs, sharing his tips on how to win in the “Braveheart” wing competition.

“You have to do what you have to do to win. It’s not pretty, sometimes you have to win ugly,” said Jacobs.

The competition is the grand finale of the Read City USA book drive that began in January. WATE Anchors Lori Tucker and Madisen Keavy are representing 10 Kno County Schools to collect new, hardback, elementary-level books for the Great Schools Partnership.

The Hot Wing Eating Competition will mark the official end of the drive and the group of schools that collected the most books during the drive will be crowned the winner.

The winner of the Reading Gives You Wings Book Drive will be announced at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Wild Wings Café in Turkey Creek.

If WATE collects the most books by the end of the drive, you will win a lunch with the Mayor! Help them win the drive by working with your school families to collect books on their behalf.