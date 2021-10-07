SPENCER, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is hurt after a car was swept off a road Wednesday night during a flash flood in Van Buren County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Mooneyham Lonewood Road, near the town of Spencer.

According to a National Weather Service report, two people were in the car when it was swept away. One person with injuries was rescued while another died in the incident.

This happened as flash flood warnings covered many counties Wednesday night in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said several Van Buren County roads and state highways had to be closed due to flooding. Troopers were on scene throughout the night assisting the county.

On Thursday, Van Buren County Schools announced they will be closed through Wednesday, Oct. 13, due to the flooding.