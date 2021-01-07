1 person injured in Hexpol Compounding fire, residents warned to keep livestock from nearby creek

UPDATE 12:52 P.M. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fire at the Hexpol Compounding facility in Jonesborough continues to rage and show signs of life.

You can see News Channel 11’s live video of the fire on Thursday afternoon below:

Listen at :12 in. Flames are rising again and we heard a loud bang at the Hexpol plant in Jonesborough. Crews have been fighting this fire for almost 12 hours now. pic.twitter.com/fZkok2Op7j — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) January 7, 2021

UPDATE 11:45 A.M. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Hexpol have released the following statement after the fire at their Jonesborough facility:

“Jonesborough, TN, 1/7/20 – At approximately 1:30 am CST on January 7th, HEXPOL’s Jonesborough rubber compounding facility, located in Jonesborough, TN, had a significant fire in the facility. Emergency protocols were immediately activated, and 22 employees were evacuated from the facility. One employee is being treated for injuries. At this time, there are no fatalities. The cause of the fire is under investigation and HEXPOL is fully cooperating with governmental officials. “We would like to thank the brave first responders that have been on the scene battling the fire since it broke out.,” said Ken Bloom, President of HEXPOL NA. As more information becomes available, HEXPOL will provide the public with additional details.” Hexpol

Flames are still spreading to different parts of the Hexpol plant this afternoon following the overnight fire. Crews on scene are battling a lot of smoke here with really no end in sight at this time. We will be speaking to officials shortly to see if there is any update. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/ljmX1GRNfs — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) January 7, 2021

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire is burning at a local rubber supplier early Thursday morning injured one person, according to dispatchers.

The Jonesborough Fire Department says the fire started at Hexpol Compounding in the early morning hours and described the scene as “very active at this hour,” as of around 5 a.m.

Washington County Emergency Communications says one person was injured early Thursday around 2 a.m. close to the time the fire was first reported.

The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown. Dispatchers say the person was transported from the scene by EMS.

Officials told News Channel 11 that the fire could burn for days. Hexpol produces rubber compounds.

Washington County EMA is advising all nearby residents with livestock who have access to Little Limestone Creek to keep their animals away from the water if they are within a mile of the facility. Alternate watering plans should be made due to runoff from the plant entering the creek.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is now on the scene and monitoring the situation.

An overnight fire is still burning this morning at the Hexpol Compounding plant, a rubber supplier in Washington County, Tenn. Multiple fire crews are working to get it under control. We are told this could possibly burn for days. pic.twitter.com/3ksWVcTi1o — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) January 7, 2021

JFD says portions of Old State Route 34 are closed due to the fire.

The Jonesborough Department of Public Safety released the following statement:

“Jonesborough and other area Fire Departments are working a large commercial structure fire in the area of Old State Route 34 and Judge Vines Road near the Five Points Round-a-Bout. There are multiple emergency units in the area and parts of OSR 34 will be shut down. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Jonesborough police say no one has been evacuated from the immediate area as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

News Channel 11’s crew on the scene says water tanker trucks are traveling back to the Jonesborough Town Garage to refill the tanks before returning to the scene.









Washington County EMA representatives told News Channel 11 that they are handling environmental effects of the fire, while town agencies will be addressing the fire and rescue issues.

Washington County EMA asks that people avoid the area from the traffic circle at Old State Route 24 and Hwy 81 to Pioneer Market unless your home is in that area.

Officials warn residents to steer clear of the area for the foreseeable future.