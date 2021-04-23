10-digit dialing for local calls in 865 area code begins Saturday

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In accordance with a countrywide plan to accommodate a national suicide prevention hotline, callers in the 865 area code will soon be required to dial with all 10 digits for local calls.

The 865 area code is one of several jurisdictions across 37 states that will begin to transition to 10-digit dialing from seven-digit dialing for local calls on April 24.

Seven-digit dials will still be completed until Oct. 24, when 10-digit dials become mandatory. After Oct. 24, the area code and seven-digit phone number will have to be dialed to complete a local phone call.

The national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline takes effect in July 2022. Any area code that uses the 988 in telephone numbers will need to adopt 10-digit dialing and reprogram automatic dialing equipment like security systems or fax machines ahead of the Oct. 24 deadline.