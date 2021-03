JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people in Fentress County are now facing drug-related charges after deputies found meth during a traffic stop.

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office says that 133 grams of meth, marijuana, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia and $2,500 in cash were recovered.

Josh Burchfield of Jamestown, Edward Hawkins of Oneida, and Taylor Smith of Crossville face a combined 16 charges including violation of a drug-free school zone.

All three are being held on 50,000 bonds.