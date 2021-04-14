18-year-old found dead at Crossville home

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland County deputies and regional drug agents are investigating after a 18-year-old woman was found dead in a Crossville home.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Tuesday evening that someone was dying at a home on Rugby Road. When they arrived, the body of 18-year-old Andrea Judkins was discovered.

The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force is assisting in the investigation. Judkins body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.