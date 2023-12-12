KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation approved millions of dollars in water infrastructure grants for Knox County and several surrounding counties on Monday.

These grants are part of the $191.2 million TDEC granted to 49 recipients from Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund. Of the grants awarded, 14 were for regionalization, eight were for water reuse, and 27 were for resource protection.

Below you can see the grants awarded in the Knox County area: Resource Protection Grants Knox County ($546,800)

Knoxville Utilities Board ($4,750,000)

Town of Farragut ($2,017,591)

City of Severiville ($1,094,040). Regionalization Grants First Utility District of Knox County ($6,774,849)

City of Harriman ($10,705,550)

Blount County Collaborative Utility Projects ($6,632,720)

City of Norris ($3,372,500). To see other areas that received grants, click here.

Regionalization projects aim to improve water and wastewater systems’ sustainability, affordability, and reliability by providing cooperative support.

Water reuse projects will reclaim water from various sources and treat and reuse it for beneficial purposes. Resource protection projects will improve water infrastructure resilience to extreme weather events, improve stormwater management, and restore natural landscape features such as streams or wetlands.

In addition to these projects, an additional strategic project will address regional wastewater needs.