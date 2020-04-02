Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four residents at a Gallatin nursing home have died after an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Twenty-four residents were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

They were transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center, where one resident died. He was later identified as 80-year-old Homer Barr, a former fire captain.

After an additional 17 residents were removed from the nursing home Saturday night, every patient in the facility was tested for the coronavirus, yielding an addition 59 positive cases.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced the death of a second resident Sunday evening, as the governor’s office revealed 33 staff members at the facility had also tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated at home.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt told News 2 on Wednesday morning that two additional residents of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing had died, bringing the total of deaths from the nursing home to four.

Mayor Holt said the nursing home did not handle the situation properly and added the situation put an extreme strain on the county’s healthcare system.

It is not known when the facility will be ready to reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless"

Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak"

TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19"

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home"

Smokies extend park closure through April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies extend park closure through April"

Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined"

278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19"

Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses"

Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order"

UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution"

Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit"

Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice"

State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Students getting meals during crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students getting meals during crisis"

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories