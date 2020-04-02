4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four residents at a Gallatin nursing home have died after an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Twenty-four residents were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

They were transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center, where one resident died. He was later identified as 80-year-old Homer Barr, a former fire captain.

After an additional 17 residents were removed from the nursing home Saturday night, every patient in the facility was tested for the coronavirus, yielding an addition 59 positive cases.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced the death of a second resident Sunday evening, as the governor’s office revealed 33 staff members at the facility had also tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated at home.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt told News 2 on Wednesday morning that two additional residents of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing had died, bringing the total of deaths from the nursing home to four.

Mayor Holt said the nursing home did not handle the situation properly and added the situation put an extreme strain on the county’s healthcare system.

It is not known when the facility will be ready to reopen.