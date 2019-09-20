6 Explores: Disconnect and enjoy the Indian Boundary campground

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Labor Day signifies the unofficial end of summer and many of our favorite waterparks and local pools are now closed.

But as we know here in East Tennessee, the temperatures outside are leaving many people longing for more summer-like fun.

In this 6 Explores, we take you to the Cherokee National Forrest, where one destination stays open through November and you still can enjoy many of the same outdoor activities you love all summer long.

We head about 90 minutes from Knoxville to find Indian Boundary Campground.

This recreation area has a 96-acre lake with a designated swimming area, 87 camp sites and a tall tree canopy creating lots of shade for the perfect getaway.

“It’s our crown jewel on the south end of the district,” Ranger Stephanie Bland told us.

This crown jewel is right off the Cherohala Skyway, about 15 miles from Tellico Plains.

However, camper Jamie Lynch says you will feel like you are hours away from hustle and bustle of your everyday life here.

“You are disconnected…and we find when I am in the house, I constantly got my phone and looking at it, but out here – you disconnect.”

While you are untethered from the daily grind, you can enjoy camping, kayaking, paddle-boarding, hiking and a fully stocked campstore.

That store is can be a real luxury out here.

“We are quite far from town out here. You are not going to be able to get that ice, but they have a lot that is important to the recreationist here,” says Bland.

There is so much to do here, some people would like for it to remain a secret.

“I really don’t like to tell you everything that is down here because everyone will come down here,” Lynch laughed.

But Rangers say the word is already out and that campsites here can book up quickly.

“People put reservations online sometimes a year ahead,” Bland told us.

Again, this area stays open until the first week of November and that includes everything – including the swimming area if you are looking for one last plunge.