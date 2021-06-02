Aggressive bear activity closes portion of Appalachian Trail to camping near Tennessee-Virginia border

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following multiple reports of aggressive bear activity and evidence of bears going into campsites and taking food, the U.S. Forest Service has made the decision to close a portion of the Appalachian Trail to camping until further notice.

The approximately 8 miles of trail between Double Springs Shelter and the intersection with Backbone Rock Side Trail along with the McQueen’s Knob Shelter and Abingdon Gap Shelter will still be open to hiking. The portion of the trail runs through Cherokee National Forest near the Tennessee-Virginia border.

Forest Service officials are also warning visitors to be on the lookout for black bears and be BearWise. In addition, they remind visitors that the Cherokee National Forest’s Forest Order prohibits possessing or leaving food, bear attractant, or refuse unless stored properly.

Black bears are opportunistic and will feed on whatever is readily available. Food odors and improperly stored garbage will attract bears to campsites and picnic areas.

Though bears are naturally afraid of humans, bears who eat human food can begin to associate human scents with the reward of food, eventually becoming a threat to humans, property, and themselves.

To reduce the chances of a close encounter with a bear while camping: