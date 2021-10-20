KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Madisonville boy. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Matthias Noah Anderson may be with his noncustodial father Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder.

Matthias is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing red Nike shorts. Tristan, 22, is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair.

The two may be traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a Tennessee license plate with tag number DRY381.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

