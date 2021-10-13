KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old child and her noncustodial mother. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Browen and Coti Conner. Coti is facing a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection to Browen’s disappearance.

Coti and Browen were last seen in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road in East Chattanooga.

Coti Conner on Oct. 13 showing the clothing she was last seen wearing. Photo: TBI

Browen weighs 6 pounds and is 19 inches long with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie.

Coti, 30, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape with a Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.

The TBI released this photo from Oct. 13 showing the clothing Conner was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525.

