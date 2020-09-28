Athens Police: Man found dead in wall of building

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the wall of a condemned building.

Athens Police say that early Monday morning, officers responded to the Athens Lodge on Liberty Branch Road.

The lodge is currently shut down by a court order declaring it to be nuisance property, meaning no one is allowed to be in it.

A witness told officers they saw a car drive down the road to the lodge. The witness also told APD they saw someone running away from the building and that’s when they called 911.

Inside the lodge, officers found a man in a recess behind one of the walls.

After a brief investigation, it appeared that the man was trying to remove copper from the building and was electrocuted in the process.

