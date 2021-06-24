Athens principal charged with boating under the influence

BENTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A principal of an elementary school in Athens, Tennessee, was charged with boating under the influence earlier this month. Ingleside Elementary School Principal Jill Swafford was charged with boating under the influence and reckless operation stemming from an June 12 incident on Parksville Lake.

According to an arrest report, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers approached Swafford near the Lake Ocoee Marina when she was operating a boat with an occupant who had their feet hanging over the edge.

Swafford was unable to produce registration for the vessel. Swafford had a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech according to the officers. She was placed under arrest after she performed poorly in a field sobriety test.

The report also states Swafford refused to conduct a breath test to determine her blood alcohol content. She was then booked into the Polk County Justice Center.

According to the Chattanooga Times-Free Press, Swafford pleaded guilty to both charges and was entered into a judicial diversion program. A request for comment from Athens City Schools was not immediately returned.