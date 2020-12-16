Big South Fork offers camping for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is offering a free night of camping next month to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The park says the free camping is offered Jan. 18 at Alum Ford Campground as well as for all backcountry camping permits.

Alum Ford Campground is located near Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail also passes through the campground.

Big South Fork spans northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. Alum Ford has six campsites with grills, picnic tables and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets.