Blood donations needed after Meigs County school bus crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As news spread Tuesday evening of a fatal school bus crash in Meigs County that sent seven children to the hospital, the community came out in a show of support by giving blood.

Blood Assurance in Cleveland, Tenn. supplies Erlanger Hospital, the hospital that received the injured children, with blood.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center, in Knoxville, was also able to send blood products to Erlanger to help during the emergency. MEDIC is now asking for people to help replenish its own blood supply.

“We have less than a two-day supply of inventory on the shelves which means any trauma situation can wipe out our blood supply very quickly,” Kristy Altman, director of communications for MEDIC, said. “What we need to do is replenish the blood supply in Meigs County so if something were to happen, we’d be able to send blood products when they need it for any kind of crisis.”

MEDIC is in need of all blood types right now, especially the universal blood types, O-negative and O-positive.

All donors and staff are required to wear masks and temperature checks will be taken when you arrive to donate. You can find a list of donation centers and events online at medicblood.org.

