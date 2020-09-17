Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino unveils new 3D model of resort

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are showing a new look at the planned resort.
Officials unveiled the new 3D model of the casino and hotel.
It will be on display to the public until Sept. 19.
You can watch our live stream of the press conference below:
The resort also released new renderings of the proposed casino and hotel.
The proposed hotel features over 750 hotel rooms and retail stores.
Before the casino and hotel can be built, it must be approved by a referendum vote on Nov. 3.
