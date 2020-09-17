Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino unveils new 3D model of resort

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are showing a new look at the planned resort.

Officials unveiled the new 3D model of the casino and hotel.

More views of the Hard Rock Bristol model pic.twitter.com/aHvpglGFrZ — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 17, 2020

The cover is off pic.twitter.com/gDwpzhnIAt — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 17, 2020

Hard Rock Bristol 3D model pic.twitter.com/4HXtRvHZhJ — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 17, 2020

It will be on display to the public until Sept. 19.

You can watch our live stream of the press conference below:

The resort also released new renderings of the proposed casino and hotel.

NEW RENDERINGS: leaders behind the Hard Rock Bristol Resort & Casino project are debuting a 3D model of the resort this morning.



Here are some preview images on display before the unveiling: pic.twitter.com/WvzUQm3M5b — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 17, 2020

Hard Rock Bristol site plans on display pic.twitter.com/CjGehFK6yF — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 17, 2020

The proposed hotel features over 750 hotel rooms and retail stores.

Before the casino and hotel can be built, it must be approved by a referendum vote on Nov. 3.

