(WATE) — Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton Place Mall.

According to our news partners at WTVC, the shooting reportedly happened near the Rodizio Grill. The department says it is not an active shooter situation and the public is not in any danger at this time.

CPD Officers are responding to a shots fired call at @HamiltonPlaceTN. This is NOT an active shooter situation. MEDIA: Command post is being set up outside Dave & Busters. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) August 12, 2021

Police said a victim was “possibly” grazed by the shooting, and not hurt seriously.