KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Forest Service said Friday that the Chimney Rock Fire on the Cherokee National Forest is now 90% contained.

The fire is located near Weaver’s Bend in Cocke County and has been burning since March 25. A release said the fire is completely within Forest Service land and is not currently a threat to private lands or structures.

54B Cummins Branch Road, 54 Paint Mountain Road and 209C Upper Wolf Creek Road are now open after the blaze forced them to close. Three trails, 154 Chimney Rock, 154A Paint Rock and 7 Paint Mountain, have also reopened.

Because of dry conditions and high winds, the fire danger risk remains high. The public is reminded to fully extinguish any campfires.

Not far from the Tennessee-North Carolina border, firefighting crews from both states have been working to contain the blaze for more than a week.

Mary Miller with U.S. Forest Service told WATE on March 28 that crews were hoping for 100% containment by April 1. First responders cited high winds and rough terrain among factors that made containment efforts difficult.

The Chimney Rock Fire has been one of several fires in the region that have been exacerbated by low humidity and strong gusts of wind. Two fires in Sevier County have burned more than 4,000 acres and caused thousands of homes to be evacuated.