COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire in the Cherokee National Forest near the Tennessee and North Carolina border.

U.S. Forest Service said this fire has been going on for days and is only about 50% contained as of Monday.

They’re calling this the Chimney Rock Fire.

“It started on March 25 and right now we’re trying to finish the containment lines around the fire,” said Mary Miller with U.S. Forest Service.

Fire crews from both states are working to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.

“We have a crew from Asheville, and we have some local crews, some local forest service crews, and we have a few people from our Cherokee Hotshot Crew here,” Miller said.

Miller said the fire is within the park boundaries. No structures or communities are in danger but there is a smoke advisory for surrounding areas,

“The​ high winds over the last two or three days have really fanned the flames so to speak, quite literally. So that’s been the issue and the humidity has been really low as well.”

The rough terrain has also played a factor.

They’re hoping that with lower winds on Monday, they can increase the containment level, but putting this fire out completely will take several more days.

“We’re hoping for 100% containment by April 1,” Miller said.

Several roads and trails in the area are closed due to this fire. You can find that list below.

Roads:

54B Cummins Branch Road

54 Paint Mountain Road

209C Upper Wolf Creek Road

Trails:

154 Chimney Rock

154A Paint Rock

7 Paint Mountain