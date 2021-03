HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) – In Claiborne County, a man was arrested after a short vehicle chase in the Harrogate area.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect attempted to flee from deputies on foot after his car left the roadway during the pursuit.

The suspect, identified as James Mize, faces charges of felony evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, and several traffic violations.