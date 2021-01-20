Claiborne County Jail trustee on the run after stealing dispatch vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A trustee from the Claiborne County Jail is on the run after law enforcement said he stole a dispatcher’s vehicle and escaped custody Wednesday morning.

After his escape, investigators believe Doug Hayward Payne, 22, traveled to his home, where he left the stolen vehicle and took the Jeep.

Payne is described as standing around 6′ tall, weighing 145 lbs. with short brown hair. He is now believed to be traveling in a family member’s grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with Tennessee tags. The Jeep has a malfunctioning taillight and headlight, law enforcement said.

Payne has been in custody since Dec. 16 on probation violations for vandalism and burglary. A judge recently remanded Payne to serve four years on his violations.

If you have seen him or the vehicle matching the description, do not approach, call 911 or the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385.