KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The opening of Clingmans Dome Road will be delayed until April 8. The delay is necessary for repairs and improvements to be made prior to the pavement preservation project.

Single-lane closures will be in effect on Clingmans Dome Road through Sept. 2. Traffic delays should be expected during this time period through the weekdays.

Courtesy of the Great Smoky Mountains NPS

The pavement preservation project will consist of patching deteriorated sections of the roadbed, sealing cracks in the pavement, and applying a high-performance surface treatment. The life of the upgraded pavement will extended from five to seven years.

The National Park Service asks motorists to reduce speeds and use extra caution when traveling through the work zones.

Clingmans Dome Road is one of the most popular destinations in the park and receives more than 500,000 visitors each year. The roadway provides direct access to Clingmans Dome, the highest peak in the park, as as other observation areas and trailheads.