Construction of Margaritaville RV Resort underway in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Construction is now underway on “Camp Margaritaville,” a first-of-its-kind RV resort in East Tennessee.

The plan will allow RV’s to set up shop on the property off of Cates Lane in Pigeon Forge. The resort features an on-site bar and restaurant, camp store and attractions such as a pool with slides and a putting green to offer RV vacationers some additional entertainment.

Developer Darby Campbell says he’s seen success from these camps and is excited to bring one to the region.

“Really bringing that ‘5 o’clock somewhere’ attitude to the RV business has been well received. Our occupancies in the area with Margaritaville have been terrific, and we hope to see that carry forward here.” Developer Darby Campbell

The phased-in construction for the project is expected to continue over the coming months. Campbell says the RV park is expected to open in early May and the lodge opening in late July or early August.