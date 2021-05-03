Court documents: Hawkins County man charged with murder after shooting man in December

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in December 2020.

According to an affidavit filed in Hawkins County General Sessions Court, authorities responded Dec. 30 to a shooting at a home in the 1700 block of Bureum Road.

The affidavit states that officers arrived at the home and found the suspect and witnesses at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35, of Rogersville. The man shot was identified as Jordan Ridge Pilcher.

While officers were processing the crime scene, they reportedly recovered the rifle used, the spent casing and the projectile, which had exited Pilcher’s body.

Court documents say Lane was read his Miranda Rights and interviewed at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

While being interviewed, the affidavit states Lane admitted he became enraged and shot Pilcher with his Remington .30-06 rifle.

According to the affidavit, Lane told investigators he had not previously thought about shooting Pilcher. Lane said it was “a spur of the moment action,” according to the affidavit.

Lane was charged with second-degree murder and arrested on a warrant on Sunday, May 2, according to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.