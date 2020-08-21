Crossville Police charge 2 with multiple vehicle thefts

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges related to multiple vehicle thefts during the last two months across the area.

Crossville Police say Carl Creason, 37, and Taylor Presley, 20, were involved in multiple burglaries and thefts across Crossville and Morgan County.

According to authorities, the two stole two motorcycles and two four-wheelers from Chuck’s Cycle Repair, a Jeep and a motorcycle from Thompson’s Auto Sales, and a Ford F-150 pickup truck from a Pilot Travel Center.

Creason has been arrested and is facing two counts of burglary, two counts of theft over $10,000 and vandalism. Presley is still being sought by police. She, too, faces burglary and theft of property charges.

Police detectives have recovered several stolen vehicles from Crossville and Morgan County but are still searching for three vehicles: a white and blue Husqvarna 85cc motorcycle, a yellow and white Suzuki DRZ 125 motorcycle and a black and yellow Polaris Scrambler 4-wheeler.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Presley or the stolen vehicles they are asked to call Crossville Police at 931-484-7231 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers anonymous tip line 931-200-1173.

LATEST STORIES