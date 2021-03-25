Crossville Police recover $45K worth of stolen trailers, vehicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stolen property and vehicles worth around $45,000 from four counties was recovered March 16 by the Crossville Police Department.

Campers, trailers, a bass boat, a Polaris Ranger ATV, a Ditch Witch construction trencher and more were recovered from a storage facility at 1044 E. First St. A check of the stolen property revealed the items came from Roane, Putnam, White and Cumberland counties.

John Dale Miller, 36, of Crossville, has been charged with multiple counts of felony theft as a result of the investigation into the stolen property.